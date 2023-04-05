ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raavana Kottam’ trailer out; promises a raw and gritty entertainer

April 05, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The film’s trailer was released by actor Silambarasan TR via his Twitter handle

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Raavana Kottam’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After launching the film’s audio in Dubai, the team of Raavana Kottam has now released the trailer. The film’s trailer was released by actor Silambarasan TR via his Twitter handle.

Based on the trailer, it’s safe to assume that the film talks about the politics behind Prosopis juliflora (Seema Karuvela Maram) and the issues it brings forth.

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, the film stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Prabhu and Anandhi among others. The film will mark the director’s sophomore project after Madha Yaanai Koottam which was released in 2013.

ALSO READ
‘Raavana Kottam’ audio launch at Dubai: A look at what happened

Raavana Kottam is shot by Vetrivel Mahendran and features music by Justin Prabhakaran. Produced by Kannan Ravi, the film is expected to release next month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US