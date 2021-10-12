Post ‘Bhramam’, Raashii Khanna keen to explore Malayalam cinema

12 October 2021 18:54 IST

The actor talks about the experience of being part of ‘Bhramam’ and her love of Malayalam cinema

The recently-released Bhramam (on Amazon Prime Video) is Raashii Khanna’s second Malayalam film, one that she has thoroughly enjoyed working in. Although she has had several Tamil and Telugu releases, she hasn’t had many Malayalam releases and is a relative newcomer in Kerala.

The actor, who made her debut in the Hindi film Madras Cafe, last acted in a Malayalam film in 2017, Villain directed by B Unnikrishnan. Excerpts from a chat:

How was the Bhramam experience?

It was amazing. I got to work with Prithviraj and a director and cinematographer like Ravi K Chandran sir! His frames in the film look magical.

I am a fan of Malayalam films, which I have regularly been watching on OTT platforms. The industry is daring as there are actors who are willing to do roles a lot of others might be reluctant to take up. I have great respect for the industry and how they work. I have wanted to do more Malayalam films but it did not happen due to date issues. This time, I made sure it happened. It is a compliment that the team thought I would be able to recreate what Radhika Apte had done in the original (Andhadhun).

Did you watch Radhika’s performance as homework?

I had watched the film before but not for homework. I did not want to see how Radhika had approached the role. I gave the character my personality and my dimension. My character is more mellow.

You started your career with Hindi but by now you would have worked in almost all south Indian industries.

For me, it was just about the people I worked with. Like every actor, I also want to be part of the best projects there are. There is no plan that I want to work in this Malayalam film or more Tamil films. I want to be part of anything that challenges the actor in me, and pick projects through I which I can learn. That is the only way I choose my projects, that is why chose Bhramam — as it had Prithviraj and Ravi sir, and the fact that I wanted to do more Malayalam films.

Malayalam industry is one in which films do not keep coming your way; if you cannot act, they will not call you.

Having done so many films in Telugu and Tamil, have you picked up any languages?

(Laughs) I am a pro at Telugu. I have learnt quite a bit of Tamil. Malayalam is different; it is not easy at all. However, for Bhramam, I ensured I knew my dialogues and understood my lines. Not knowing a language does not make me afraid to act.