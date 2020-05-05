Raashi Khanna to romance Suriya?

There is still uncertainty on when Suriya’s next film directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru, will hit the screens, having missed its April release schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suriya, however, had begun working on his next with Hari, titled Aruvaa, and his 40th film directed by Vetri Maaran, which has been named Vaadivasal, before shooting had to be suspended in mid-March.

While we await details on both these films, actor Raashi Khanna, last seen in Tamil in Vijay Sethupathi’s Sangathamizhan, went on Twitter to disclose that she is part of Suriya’s film with Hari. The actor, who was answering fan queries, also revealed her part in a Sundar C directorial, a sequel in the horror-thriller franchise Aranmanai.

“Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir’s direction in Tamil.. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over (sic),” the actor responded to a question on her upcoming projects.

Raashi also revealed that she has been watching motivational videos and reading books during lockdown. “I try to be as positive as I can be,” the actor wrote.