‘Hunger plays havoc with my mood’

It’s hard to believe when Raai Laxmi, who hails from the Kutchi community in Saurashtra, says she was chubby and overweight as a kid. “At home, we cooked the traditional way, with a unique Saurashtrian curry powder, used for all kinds of gravies. Mutton was the main dish — as a kid, I remember eating mutton for breakfast, lunch and dinner. By the time, I hit my teens, I was fed up with the mutton overdose,” says Laxmi, who changed her diet once she stepped into the world of modelling.

Laxmi, who’s looking forward to her debut in Bollywood with Julie 2, slated for release later this year, says “I am a foodie, though no one may believe it.” The actor never missed an opportunity to have fun during her school days, especially when it came to tasting street food. “You name it, I would have had it. I have eaten all sorts of junk food,” she says. Her school-day favourites were ice gola, mithais and amla with salt and chilli powder.

Laxmi, who made her debut in the Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005 at the age of 15, says that she started following a strict diet once she became an actor. “I love to eat chicken prepared in any style, and along with it, I eat a lot of vegetables. I avoid any type of protein supplements; I get my protein only from the food I eat.”

Does she crave the comfort food made by her mom? Yes, says Laxmi. She says she would love to eat Saurashtrian kheema and crispy roti doused in ghee after a long day of outdoor shooting, or just a hard day at work. “I did not really learn to cook as I was the youngest in the family. Now, I have a cook; I hardly find time for cooking. When pushed, I make instant noodles after carefully reading the instructions given, many times over.”

The actor has travelled extensively and been exposed to a range of cuisines. “After having tasted so many cuisines, I can say that Japanese is my favourite. No, not sushi. I like Japanese chicken curry with rice. It tastes awesome, and we get a variety of gravies that can be had with rice. It is healthy, has less oil, and is tasty as well,” says Laxmi.

An established actor in the Telugu industry, Laxmi has also worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. Does she get to enjoy local food when she travels for a shoot? What is her favourite food down South? “I am a big fan of South Indian food. Every time I come to Chennai, or in and around South India for shooting, I end up putting on at least two kilos! When I am on the sets, they make it a point to serve all my favourite tiffin items such as idli-vadacurry, podi idli, ven pongal and sakkkara pongal. I love rasam sadham with appalam and can’t resist bisi bele bath. Appam with Kerala-style stew is my all-time favourite. But, on the top of the list is Chennai-style pulisadham. It’s my favourite dish.”

She may have tiring schedules and long/erratic working hours, but Laxmi makes it a point to eat her meals at the right time.

“Food decides my mood. I need to eat on time. Hunger plays havoc with my mood,” she says.

(A fortnightly column on film personalities and their trysts with food.)