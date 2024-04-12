ADVERTISEMENT

R-rated ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie in the works

April 12, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Tyler Burton Smith of ‘Child’s Play’ and ‘Boy Kills World’ fame, is penning the script

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Paramount Pictures is developing a new film based on the famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters after the success of last year’s animated hit film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The new film will be a gritty, R-rated live-action one based on the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin’ storyline from the IDW comics.

Tyler Burton Smith, known for writing the 2019 iteration of the Chucky horror franchise Child’s Play and the upcoming Boy Kills World, is penning the script. Walter Hamada of 18hz production company is producing the film.

‘The Last Ronin’ comic is set in a totalitarian future in New York City in which the Turtles and Master Splinter are presumed killed only for one Turtle to survive who will wield the weapons of all four Turtles.

Co-creator Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz wrote the comic based on an older story by Eastman and co-creator Peter Laird. IDW, the publisher that holds the license for the Ninja Turtles comics, recently released the sequel ‘TMNT: The Last Ronin II — Re-Evolution’.

