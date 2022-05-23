R Parthiban showcases 'Iravin Nizhal' at Cannes

A still from ‘Iravin Nizhal’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 23, 2022 16:39 IST

With music by A.R. Rahman, 'Iravin Nizhal' is billed as the world's first non-linear single shot film

The Indian film fraternity is shining at Cannes. And the latest to make a mark is Tamil film Iravin Nizhal featuring R Parthiban.

Actor-director R Parthiban, who is currently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival along with his filmmaker-daughter Keerthana, is betting big on his upcoming Iravin Nizhal. Billed as the world's first non-linear single shot film, this project included over 300 actors and more 150 technicians, all choreographed into one single shot that was achieved after 90 days of rehearsals.

With a run-time of about 100 minutes, the film stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga besides Parthiban himself. Cinematography is by Arthur Wilson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Music for the film is by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman. "We (A.R. Rahman and I) were supposed to work on a film titled Yelelo twenty years ago, but that didn't materialise," said Parthiban, during the single launch earlier this month. AR Rahman added, "When I first heard the idea, I thought it was madness. Passion is something that we have during our childhood, but it slowly goes away. In Parthiban, I still see the fire, and that is infectious."

Six numbers are said to feature in the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24. The makers are planing a grand audio launch event in Chennai in the first week of June.

Parthiban's previous film, Otha Seruppu Size 7 (2019), was a solo act featuring the director himself. It fetched him a Special Jury Prize at the National Film Awards.