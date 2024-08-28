GIFT a SubscriptionGift
R Madhavan, Dia Mirza’s ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ to be re-released in theatres

‘RHTDM’, a romantic drama directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, is set to be re-released in theatres on August 30

Published - August 28, 2024 12:30 pm IST

ANI
R Madhavan and Dia Mirza ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’.

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’. | Photo Credit: IMDB

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (RHTDM), directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, is set to be re-released in theatres. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, the film will be re-released on August 30.

The romantic drama stars R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Minnale, also directed by Madhavan.

Gautham Menon to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s next

Producer Jackky Bhagnani in a note shared by his team, said, “This film holds a very special place in my heart as it was my first project as an Assistant Director. I was quite young at that time, and being part of the direction team gave me the incredible opportunity to work closely with Maddy, Saif, and Dia on the sets.”

A couple of years ago, rumours surfaced online that the makers of the film were planning to make a sequel to RHTDM. In 2020, Madhavan refuted the rumours. The 3 Idiots actor took to X to state that he does not have any idea about the sequel to the film."

He further went on to joke that both he and his co-actor Dia Mirza are much older now as compared to when the original film was released in 2001 and he wished that the script of the film be "age-appropriate" for them in case of a sequel."

ALSO READ:Actor Madhavan to head Film & Television Institute of India

With the film, Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut. Songs from the films like Sach Keh Raha Hai, Dil Ko Tumse and Zara Zara are being loved by the audience to date. Harris Jayaraj is the film’s music director while Johnny Lal has done the cinematography.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

