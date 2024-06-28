ADVERTISEMENT

‘Quotation Gang’ trailer: Priyamani is a contract killer for Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone in this bloody crime drama

Published - June 28, 2024 03:09 pm IST

Also starring Sara Arjun as a lead, the film is written and directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan

The Hindu Bureau

(clockwise from left) Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Sara Arjun and Priyamani in stills from ‘Quotation Gang’ | Photo Credit: Divo Music/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil crime drama Quotation Gang was unveiled by the makers today. Headlined by Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani and Sara Arjun, the film is written and directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan.

The trailer shows Priyamani as a contract killer hired by a gang, headed by Jackie and Sunny. As she goes about doing her bloody business for money, she has to navigate one too many obstacles. Sara’s character, a schoolgirl and a drug addict, who begins to kill gangsters for revenge, thereby crossing paths with Priyamani. We also get glimpses of a rival gang that Priyamani, Jackie and co. strive to put an end to. The trailer of the film promises a gory, violence-heavy and intense crime drama on cards.

A crime thriller shot in Kashmir, Mumbai and Chennai, Quotation Gang also features Ashraf Mallissery, Jayaprakash, Akshaya, Pradeep Kumar, Vishno Warrior, Sonal Khilwani, Kiara, Satinder, Sherin, and Galvin Michael among others.

With music scored by Drums Sivamani, the film has cinematography by Arun Bathmanaban and editing by K J Venkatramanan. Produced by Gayathri Suresh along with director Vivek, Quotation Gang is set to release in theatres in July.

