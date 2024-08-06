GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu to be part of comedy drama ‘Par for the Course’

Quinta Brunson will star in comedy feature ‘Par for the Course’ to be directed by Justin Tan and produced by Point Grey Pictures

Updated - August 06, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Quinta Brunson.

Quinta Brunson. | Photo Credit: AP

Quinta Brunson is set to star alongside Stephanie Hsu in Par for the Course, a comedy feature to be directed by Justin Tan. The film, to be produced by Point Grey Pictures and Fifth Chance for Universal Pictures, is Justin Tan’s directorial debut.

Emmys 2024 | 'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, and Quinta Brunson makes history

Justin has co-written the film with Brunson. Alex McAtee is producing the film under the banner Point Grey Pictures. Details of the film’s plot are kept under wraps.

Brunson said in a statement, “I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on Par for the Course. This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game.”

ALSO READ:Gentrification on-screen: The evolution of Black sitcoms in America

Founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Point Grey has been associated with projects such as Joy Ride, Neighbors and Miller’s Girl. The most recent projects from Point Grey were The Boys and Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

