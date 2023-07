Quentin Tarantino not working on 'Kill Bill 3'

July 04, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has dismissed rumours that he was working on Kill Bill: Volume 3. In 2019, Tarantino said he had talked to Uma Thurman, the star of the cult martial arts franchise, about possibly doing another sequel and using ideas that didn't make the cut for the first two films.

Many fans had hoped the filmmaker would revisit the Kill Bill series and cast Thurman’s daughter and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke in the potential sequel. In a new interview, Tarantino -- who has confirmed to retire after directing his upcoming 10th film The Movie Critic -- said a third chapter in the franchise is not on the cards.

"I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s," he said in an interview with the Antwerp-based newspaper De Morgen in a reference to the Kill Bill follow-up. Last year, Thurman addressed the potential of a third Kill Bill film.

"I can't really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon," she had said. The first two parts of Kill Bill, released back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, featured Thurman as the Bride, who swears revenge on a team of assassins and their leader Bill, after they try to kill her and her unborn child.

