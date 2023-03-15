ADVERTISEMENT

Quentin Tarantino is back for the final time with ‘The Movie Critic’

March 15, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Quentin Tarantino is prepping to direct the film this fall

The Hindu Bureau

Director Quentin Tarantino. | Photo Credit: AP

Quentin Tarantino, the award-winning filmmaker is back for one last time with his latest project ‘The Movie Critic’. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker is putting together his final movie. With the script already written, the auteur is prepping to direct it this fall. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the film is said to have a female lead with many speculating that the story is based on the life of film-critic Pauline Kael.

The project does not have a studio home; it could go out to studios or buyers as early as this week, according to sources. One frontrunner could be Sony, where Tarantino has a tight relationship with topper Tom Rothman. Sony had also distributed Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Even though Tarantino plans on retiring from filmmaking, he has expressed interest in other creative outlets, noting in interviews that he could direct limited series or plays.

