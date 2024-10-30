‘Queer’ trailer: Daniel Craig stars in Luca Guadagnino’s intimate portrait of desire

A24 has released the trailer for Queer, Luca Guadagnino’s latest romantic drama starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. Adapted from William S. Burroughs’ 1985 semi-autobiographical novel, Queer dives into the life of William Lee (Craig), an American ex-pat living in 1950s Mexico City. Lee, a man in his late 40s grappling with loneliness, is shaken by the arrival of Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a young American student whose presence stirs something profound in him.

In the trailer, Craig’s William reflects on finding meaning and combating hate “with knowledge and sincerity and love,” as he navigates his growing affection for Eugene. Against the vivid backdrop of Mexico City, the pair shares quiet, intimate moments — playing chess, strolling the streets, and exchanging vulnerable glances. Set to rendition of Nirvana’s “All Apologies”, the film promises a complex exploration of desire and connection.

Queer is set for a limited theatrical release on November 27. The project reunites Guadagnino with screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, following their collaboration on Challengers, a love-triangle drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’ Connor and Mike Faist. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Guadagnino, the film also features Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

Queer has already drawn significant attention following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, positioning it as a standout in this year’s award season lineup.

