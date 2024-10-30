ADVERTISEMENT

‘Queer’ trailer: Daniel Craig stars in Luca Guadagnino’s intimate portrait of desire

Published - October 30, 2024 11:14 am IST

The film has already drawn significant attention following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, positioning it as a standout in this year’s award season lineup

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Queer’ | Photo Credit: A24

A24 has released the trailer for Queer, Luca Guadagnino’s latest romantic drama starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. Adapted from William S. Burroughs’ 1985 semi-autobiographical novel, Queer dives into the life of William Lee (Craig), an American ex-pat living in 1950s Mexico City. Lee, a man in his late 40s grappling with loneliness, is shaken by the arrival of Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a young American student whose presence stirs something profound in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venice 2024: Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig earned a 11-minute standing ovation at festival, drops first clip

In the trailer, Craig’s William reflects on finding meaning and combating hate “with knowledge and sincerity and love,” as he navigates his growing affection for Eugene. Against the vivid backdrop of Mexico City, the pair shares quiet, intimate moments — playing chess, strolling the streets, and exchanging vulnerable glances. Set to rendition of Nirvana’s “All Apologies”, the film promises a complex exploration of desire and connection.

Queer is set for a limited theatrical release on November 27. The project reunites Guadagnino with screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, following their collaboration on Challengers, a love-triangle drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’ Connor and Mike Faist. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Guadagnino, the film also features Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

‘Challengers’ movie review: Advantage Zendaya in this risqué romance 

Queer has already drawn significant attention following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, positioning it as a standout in this year’s award season lineup.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US