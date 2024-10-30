GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Queer’ trailer: Daniel Craig stars in Luca Guadagnino’s intimate portrait of desire

The film has already drawn significant attention following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, positioning it as a standout in this year’s award season lineup

Published - October 30, 2024 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Queer’

A still from ‘Queer’ | Photo Credit: A24

A24 has released the trailer for Queer, Luca Guadagnino’s latest romantic drama starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. Adapted from William S. Burroughs’ 1985 semi-autobiographical novel, Queer dives into the life of William Lee (Craig), an American ex-pat living in 1950s Mexico City. Lee, a man in his late 40s grappling with loneliness, is shaken by the arrival of Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a young American student whose presence stirs something profound in him.

Venice 2024: Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig earned a 11-minute standing ovation at festival, drops first clip

In the trailer, Craig’s William reflects on finding meaning and combating hate “with knowledge and sincerity and love,” as he navigates his growing affection for Eugene. Against the vivid backdrop of Mexico City, the pair shares quiet, intimate moments — playing chess, strolling the streets, and exchanging vulnerable glances. Set to rendition of Nirvana’s “All Apologies”, the film promises a complex exploration of desire and connection.

Queer is set for a limited theatrical release on November 27. The project reunites Guadagnino with screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, following their collaboration on Challengers, a love-triangle drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’ Connor and Mike Faist. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Guadagnino, the film also features Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

‘Challengers’ movie review: Advantage Zendaya in this risqué romance 

Queer has already drawn significant attention following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, positioning it as a standout in this year’s award season lineup.

Published - October 30, 2024 11:14 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.