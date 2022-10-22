'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor Ishita Raaj to play lead role in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next

Ishita Raaj

Ishita Raaj is all set to portray the lead role in the 'Dream Girl' director and producer Raaj Shandilya's next untitled film.

Produced by Raaj Shadiliyaa and Sandeep Singh, Ishita will be seen portraying the role of a news anchor and narrator and is based on a true story.

Previously, Ishita worked in famous films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' alongside actor Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in a romantic comedy film 'Yaaram' alongside Prateik Babbar and Siddhant Kapoor. The makers will begin shooting the film in January 2023 in Maharashtra and Bihar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.