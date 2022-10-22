'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor Ishita Raaj to play lead role in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next

Produced by Raaj Shadiliyaa and Sandeep Singh, Ishita will be seen portraying the role of a news anchor and narrator and is based on a true story

ANI
October 22, 2022 13:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishita Raaj

Ishita Raaj is all set to portray the lead role in the 'Dream Girl' director and producer Raaj Shandilya's next untitled film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Raaj Shadiliyaa and Sandeep Singh, Ishita will be seen portraying the role of a news anchor and narrator and is based on a true story.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Previously, Ishita worked in famous films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' alongside actor Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in a romantic comedy film 'Yaaram' alongside Prateik Babbar and Siddhant Kapoor. The makers will begin shooting the film in January 2023 in Maharashtra and Bihar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app