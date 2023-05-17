ADVERTISEMENT

PVR Pictures becomes PVR INOX Pictures after merger

May 17, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The entity will operate as the combined motion picture arm of the newly merged PVR INOX Limited

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited

PVR Pictures, the production and distribution arm of PVR group, has been renamed PVR INOX Pictures following the merger of PVR and INOX Leisure.

ALSO READ
Makoto Shinkai Film Festival announced in India; ‘Suzume’, ‘Weathering With You’ and more to be screened

PVR INOX Pictures will exist as the combined motion picture arm of PVR INOX Limited. The announcement was made at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

“PVR INOX Pictures will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to share your stories with India,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited. “With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented. PVR INOX Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to the content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers.”

ALSO READ
PVR shareholders approve merger with rival INOX Leisures

The newly merged PVR INOX Limited operates a network of 1689 cinema screens in 361 properties across India and Sri Lanka, holding 43% share of multiplex screens in India. While the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX, new cinemas opened post-merger will be branded as PVR Inox, the firms had said in regulatory filings reported by PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US