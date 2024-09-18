GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PVR INOX announces Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival to mark her 25 years in cinema

PVR INOX is set to celebrate 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, a week-long event showcasing her iconic Bollywood films

Published - September 18, 2024 02:50 pm IST

PTI
Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI-

Multiplex chain PVRINOX Pictures has curated a film festival to celebrate the 25 years of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan in cinema. Titled ‘PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, the event is a week-long film festival that will run over 30 cinemas halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27.

Kareena, who made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's cross-border love story Refugee, shared the announcement on her official Instagram page on Monday night. The release of her latest film The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, serves as a prelude to the gala.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan mothers this socially-pertinent whodunit

The line-up includes Asoka (2001) by Santosh Sivan, Chameli (2003) by Sudhir Mishra, Jab We Met (2007) by Imtiaz Ali, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) by Karan Johar, and Omkara (2006) by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Kareena said the last two decades have been exhilarating and seem like yesterday. "It feels fantastic to be a part of an industry that I love dearly and an industry that has given so much to me. I would like to express my gratitude towards all my directors, producers, and colleagues who've been part of my journey.

"I am honoured and look forward to the film festival curated by PVR INOX. It is exciting to think that through the film festival people of all generations will get to experience these amazing films, and I can relive the memories tied to these wonderful films. I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film festival," the actor said in a statement.

Niharika Bijli, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rare artist who has consistently challenged conventions and delivered powerful performances over the last 25 years. Her work has not only entertained but also inspired generations of actors and cinephiles. We are delighted to host this festival in her honour and to bring her most memorable roles back to the big screen for fans to enjoy,” Bijli added.

ALSO READ:‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty unveils Kareena Kapoor’s first look

Kareena, granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor, also has films such as Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Udta Punjab, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Golmaal 3, Veere Di Wedding and Crew to her credit. She will next be seen in Singham Again, slated to be released on Diwali.

Published - September 18, 2024 02:50 pm IST

