‘PVCU2’: Director Prasanth Varma to launch Balayya’s son Nandamuri Mokshagnya in his next

After the success of HanuMan director Prashanth Varma is expanding his cinematic universe and the filmmaker is next teaming up with a debutant who will headline the franchise’s second outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the director launched veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Nandamuri Taraka Rama Mokshagnya Teja as the lead of his film on the occasion of the debutant’s birthday.

Announcing along with a photo of Mokshagnya, the filmmaker, in a statement, said, “This is a huge honour and also a colossal responsibility to launch Mokshagnya. I will always be grateful for the trust Balakrishna Garu has put in me and my story. This script is inspired from our Itihasas, which are a gold mine of wonderful tales that need to be told.”

Billed as the second film of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), the new film is also expected to be based on an ancient legend from Indian mythology and it’s reported that the young actor has undergone extensive training in fights and dance for the project.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, in association with Legend Productions. More details on the project are expected to be announced soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.