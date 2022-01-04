‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa’: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das star in new Tamil anthology

The five-episode anthology is centered around stories of hope, resilience and human spirit in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Tamil series Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa.

The five-episode anthology is centered around stories of hope, resilience and human spirit in the face of adversity that grabbed the nation in the second phase of the pandemic, and is helmed by five different directors.

The stories feature Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Dhilip Subbarayan, Gouri G Kishan, Joju George, Lijomol Jose, Nadiya Moidu, Nirmal Pillai, Sananth, and TeeJay Arunasalam, and are directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Anthony and Surya Krishna.

Each story —Mugakavasa Mutham, Loners, Mouname Paarvayaai, Nizhal Tharum Idham, The Mask — communicates the spirit of resilience and melancholy but with a glimmer of hope.

Balaji Mohan, director of Mugakavasa Mutham, said, “Mugakavasa Mutham weaves together two of the most basic emotions of love and longing that was marred in the pandemic. Through Gouri and Teejay’s characters we have attempted to show love finds a way even in tough times, we just need to keep the faith.”

Halitha Shameem, director of Loners, says about her contribution: “My story is about how the pandemic and lockdown pushed us to find connections and support at the most unexpected places. It’s also about staying afloat especially when alone. Loners brings together two wonderful actors Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das, and is bound to tug at the audience’s heartstrings.”

Madhumita, director of Mouname Paarvayaai, added, “In these two years of lockdowns and isolation, we've been given an opportunity to evaluate and re-evaluate our perspective on relationships. This film is my take on the relationship between a middle-aged couple, portrayed by Nadiya Moidu and Joju George, living by themselves. The people behind the voice tend to fade to the background as life's everyday drudgery takes forefront. What do we do then, when this certainty is confronted by an uncertain future?”

Richard Anthony, director of Nizhal Tharum Idham, said, “Aishwarya’s story is about how the pandemic becomes the backdrop for her character as she goes on an inward journey and deals with the ups and downs of that emotional rollercoaster. These turbulent times have been quite hard on many and I am certain that the audiences will feel her sentiments very closely.”

Surya Krishna, director of The Mask, shared, “In The Mask, I have highlighted that the pandemic put us in unique situations and, sometimes, it inadvertently helped us in more than one way, at least that's how the movie wants to manifest itself to build hope amidst the situation. Sananth and Dhilip’s characters also have an out-of-the-blue rendezvous, experience emotions that are an outcome of this COVID and figure out a way through it.”