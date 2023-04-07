ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ - First look and glimpse video of Allu Arjun’s film out

April 07, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is also written and directed by Sukumar

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’  | Photo Credit: @alluarjun/Twitter

The first look of Pushpa: The Rule and a new glimpse video has been released on the occasion of its lead actor Allu Arjun’s birthday. This comes after the release of another video titled #WhereIsPushpa? which came out a few days ago. The first look features the actor in a saree while the new concept video has people eagerly waiting to see Pushpa who, in the end, is revealed to be in a forest when a trail camera spots him alongside a tiger.

Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is also written and directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The rest of the cast includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

