‘Pushpa Pushpa’: Allu Arjun returns with his ‘Thaggedhe Le’ swag in first single from ‘Pushpa 2’

May 01, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa,’ the track has vocals by Nakash Aziz and Deepak Blue, lyrics by Oscar-winner Chandrabose and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad

The Hindu Bureau

Allu Arjun in a still from ‘Pushpa 2’ | Photo Credit: T-Series Telugu/YouTube

Telugu star Allu Arjun is back making his iconic ‘Thaggedhe Le’ move in the first single from his much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule. Titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa,’ the track was released by the makers with a lyrical video.

The pulsating heroic track is an ode to Pushpa Raj, the iconic protagonist of the film, and the tune almost makes his name a chant. With lyrics written by Oscar-winner Chandrabose and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the track has vocals by Nakash Aziz and Deepak Blue.

Lyricist Chandrabose weaves magic with his words

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, the film features Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

Berlinale 2024 | Allu Arjun hints at ‘Pushpa 3’

The film has cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Ruben and Karthika Srinivas. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release worldwide on August 15.

