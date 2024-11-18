 />
Pushpa bows down to no one, but will do so for you: Allu Arjun to fans at ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer launch

Allu Arjun launches Pushpa 2 trailer in Patna, expresses gratitude to fans for overwhelming support at the event

Published - November 18, 2024 11:53 am IST

PTI
Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at the launch of the ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at the launch of the ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Patna on Sunday, expressed gratitude to fans for showering their love on him by turning up in huge numbers for the event.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Chaos at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan during the trailer launch of Allu Arjun’s film

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The trailer of the much-awaited sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise was unveiled at the jam-packed Gandhi Maidan in the Bihar capital. Also present at the event was Rashmika, who plays Srivalli to Allu Arjun's gangster Pushpa Raj.

It was Allu Arjun's first visit to Bihar. "I am grateful to all of you for your love and warm welcome," he said at the event.

"Pushpa kabhi jhukega nahin, lekin aaj pehli baar, aapke pyaar ke liye jhukega (Pushpa will never bow down in front of anyone, but for the first time, he will bow down only for your love)," the National Award winner said in reference to his popular dialogue from the 2021 original film.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer: Allu Arjun is “wildfire” in Sukumar’s action-packed sequel

"Thank you Patna, you have given me a lot of love," Allu Arjun said as he asked the audience to forgive him for his "thoda galat" (poor) Hindi-speaking skills. A stampede-like situation erupted at the venue before the trailer launch began following which police resorted to a mild lathi charge to control the crowd.

ALSO READ:Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ to re-release ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’

Videos of a section of spectators from the same event hurling slippers towards the stage also started circulating on social media on Sunday evening. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on December 05, 2024.

November 18, 2024 11:53 am IST

