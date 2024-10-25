‘Pushpa 3’: Makers of Allu Arjun’s action-drama franchise hint at a third part

The makers of the action-drama franchise, Pushpa, have hinted at a third part. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil. The film was directed by Sukumar.

The second part, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on December 05, 2024. During a press conference, the makers of the franchise said they are contemplating about a third part.

“We are ready to do Pushpa 3 if Pushpa 2 meets the same level of love from the audience as we witnessed for the first part,” said producer Y Ravi Shankar. The franchise is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherkuri under the banner Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

In an interview with NDTV English, producerNaveen Yerneni said that the plot for Pushpa 3 is ready and they are waiting to see the reception for the second installment before taking a call on the third part.

Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Pushpa 2 will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.