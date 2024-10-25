GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Pushpa 3’: Makers of Allu Arjun’s action-drama franchise hint at a third part

‘Pushpa 2’, the second installment of the franchise, starring Allu Arjun in the lead, is set to hit the theatres in December, 2024

Updated - October 25, 2024 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Allun Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’



The makers of the action-drama franchise, Pushpa, have hinted at a third part. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil. The film was directed by Sukumar.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to arrive early; new release date out

The second part, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on December 05, 2024. During a press conference, the makers of the franchise said they are contemplating about a third part.

“We are ready to do Pushpa 3 if Pushpa 2 meets the same level of love from the audience as we witnessed for the first part,” said producer Y Ravi Shankar. The franchise is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherkuri under the banner Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Shooting resumes amid rumoured fallout between Allu Arjun and Sukumar

In an interview with NDTV English, producerNaveen Yerneni said that the plot for Pushpa 3 is ready and they are waiting to see the reception for the second installment before taking a call on the third part.

ALSO READ:‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ teaser: Allu Arjun thrashes goons while rocking a saree

Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Pushpa 2 will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

Published - October 25, 2024 12:45 pm IST

