‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer: Allu Arjun is “wildfire” in Sukumar’s action-packed sequel

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have released the film’s trailer. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the screens on December 05, 2024.

The film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the screens in 2021. The pan-Indian film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

After outsmarting his foes in Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is back as the titular character. The trailer shows his character bolder and more relentless than what we witnessed in the first instalment.

As Pushpa ascends the criminal underworld, he faces his fiercest rival, the ruthless SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (essayed by Fahadh Faasil), whose cunningness posed a challenge to Pushpa in the first part. The battle for supremacy spurs a cat-and-mouse game. Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli, Pushpa’s love interest.

ALSO READ:‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to feature Sreeleela in song with Allu Arjun

The trailer was launched in front of a massive crowd in Patna, Bihar, on November 17, 2024. Miresłow Kuba Brożek is the cinematographer while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music of the movie. The film is edited by Navin Nooli.

