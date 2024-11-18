ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer: Allu Arjun is “wildfire” in Sukumar’s action-packed sequel

Published - November 18, 2024 11:20 am IST

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to hit the screens on December 05, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. | Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have released the film’s trailer. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the screens on December 05, 2024.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ to re-release ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’

The film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the screens in 2021. The pan-Indian film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

After outsmarting his foes in Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is back as the titular character. The trailer shows his character bolder and more relentless than what we witnessed in the first instalment.

As Pushpa ascends the criminal underworld, he faces his fiercest rival, the ruthless SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (essayed by Fahadh Faasil), whose cunningness posed a challenge to Pushpa in the first part. The battle for supremacy spurs a cat-and-mouse game. Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli, Pushpa’s love interest.

The trailer was launched in front of a massive crowd in Patna, Bihar, on November 17, 2024. Miresłow Kuba Brożek is the cinematographer while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music of the movie. The film is edited by Navin Nooli.

Watch the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule below:

