‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to feature Sreeleela in song with Allu Arjun

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the sequel features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and is scheduled for a grand release worldwide on December 5, 2024

Published - November 11, 2024 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sreeleela in a poster for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Sreeleela in a poster for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ | Photo Credit: X/ @TSeries

South Indian star Sreeleela is set to make an appearance in a special song and dance sequence for Pushpa 2: The Rule, adding extra buzz to one of the year’s most anticipated films. Sreeleela joins the team to create what is being hailed as the “Song of the Year” — Kissik.

The official announcement, accompanied by a poster, was recently shared on social media by the Pushpa 2 team, who welcomed Sreeleela as “The Dancing Queen.” This announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, eager to see her match steps with the National Award-winning Allu Arjun, who reprises his role as the iconic smuggler, Pushpa Raj.

Following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise and its viral song “Oo Antava,” Pushpa 2: The Rule looks like yet another high-energy musical number choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and is scheduled for a grand release worldwide on December 5, 2024.

Originally, the film was set to compete at the box office with Chhaava, a Vicky Kaushal-starrer centered on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To sidestep this anticipated clash, the makers of Chhaava have reportedly decided to shift their release date, allowing both films to stand independently at the box office.

Telugu cinema

