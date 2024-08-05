ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Shooting resumes amid rumoured fallout between Allu Arjun and Sukumar

Published - August 05, 2024 03:28 pm IST

The much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release in theatres on December 6

The Hindu Bureau

Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in a still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The makers of Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s Pushpa 2have confirmed that the film’s shoot has resumed. Taking to X, the team shared that “a spectacular action episode” is currently being shot for the film’s climax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gets new release date

This comes just days after the rumoured feud between the actor and director though sources close to the team have called those claims as mere rumours. The fallout rumours allegedly resulted in shooting delays which worried fans of the actor on whether the film will be out on the release date they had earlier confirmed.

With the recent post, the makers also confirmed that the film is on track to release worldwide on December 6 as announced earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current release date is already revised as the makers had earlier stated that the sequel will release on August 15. Amidst rumours that the film’s release might be pushed to 2025, the makers affirming the release date comes as a relief to fans of the franchise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Arjun’s Pushpa 1: The Rise, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster in the country after its release in December 2021.

‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun shares photo with Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad from music recording session

Also starring Rashmika MandannaPushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US