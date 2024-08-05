GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Shooting resumes amid rumoured fallout between Allu Arjun and Sukumar

The much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release in theatres on December 6

Published - August 05, 2024 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in a still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in a still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The makers of Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s Pushpa 2have confirmed that the film’s shoot has resumed. Taking to X, the team shared that “a spectacular action episode” is currently being shot for the film’s climax.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gets new release date

This comes just days after the rumoured feud between the actor and director though sources close to the team have called those claims as mere rumours. The fallout rumours allegedly resulted in shooting delays which worried fans of the actor on whether the film will be out on the release date they had earlier confirmed.

With the recent post, the makers also confirmed that the film is on track to release worldwide on December 6 as announced earlier.

The current release date is already revised as the makers had earlier stated that the sequel will release on August 15. Amidst rumours that the film’s release might be pushed to 2025, the makers affirming the release date comes as a relief to fans of the franchise.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Arjun’s Pushpa 1: The Rise, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster in the country after its release in December 2021.

‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun shares photo with Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad from music recording session

Also starring Rashmika MandannaPushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

