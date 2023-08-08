ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’: Fahadh Faasil’s look from Allu Arjun’s film out

August 08, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The poster was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Fahadh Faasil’s 41st birthday

The Hindu Bureau

Fahadh Faasil’s look from ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’ | Photo Credit: @pushpamovie/X

On the occasion of actor Fahadh Faasil’s 41st birthday on Tuesday, the makers of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 - The Rule released a poster wishing the actor. The actor, who plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film, can be seen smoking a cigarette in the poster.

Pushpa 2 - The Rule, is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa - The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the two-part film features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, and has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. While Fahadh appeared only towards the end of the first film in a cameo appearance, the upcoming sequel is set to feature him extensively.

ALSO READ:Pushpa-2 team chooses erstwhile Maoists’ bastion in Odisha for shooting

The cast of Pushpa - The Rule includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh. The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

‘Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum’ movie review: Fahadh Faasil’s drama works on the strength of its characters

Meanwhile, Fahadh is currently in the limelight for his stellar performance as Rathnavel in Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil film Maamannan. In Malayalam, he was last seen in Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum and Dhoomam; he has Sudheesh Shankar’s Hanuman Gear, Althaf Salim’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and Romancham director Jithu Madhavan’s next among other projects in the pipeline.

CONNECT WITH US