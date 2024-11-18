ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Chaos at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan during the trailer launch of Allu Arjun’s film

Published - November 18, 2024 11:38 am IST

Chaos erupted at Gandhi Maidan as fans clashed with police during the trailer launch of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

PTI

Security personnel try to disperse the crowd as they arrive to see actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna during the trailer launch event of their film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chaos erupted in Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Sunday (November 17, 2024), where a massive crowd turned up to catch a glimpse of actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna who were in the city for the promotion of their upcoming film Pushpa 2.: The Rule

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer: Allu Arjun is “wildfire” in Sukumar’s action-packed sequel

A section of the people who gathered at the venue crossed barricades and hurled shoes and sleepers when they were prevented from going close to the stars.

Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, denied that the police resorted to lathi charge to control the situation as claimed by a section of the media. "Only a group of people who had come to watch the event and tried to cross the barricade were removed.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI that the situation was under control of his department. Puspa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The pan-Indian film, a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 05, 2024.

