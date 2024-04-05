ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun shares photo with Sukumar, DSP from music recording session

April 05, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Allu Arjun treated fans with behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rise’

ANI

Allu Arjun

Building more excitement among the fans, actor Allu Arjun shared a photo with Pushpa: The Rule director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad from a music recording session.

Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Allu Arjun treated fans with new pictures. The first picture gave a glimpse of Devi Sri Prasad's recording studio. The image captured awards and logo. Allu Arjun also posted an image in which he is posing with Sukumar and DSP in all-black outfits inside the studio. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "The Rule" Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently celebrating her 28th birthday in the UAE, could not join but re-shared the picture on her Instagram stories. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Ayeee the big boys creating something iconic"Allu Arjun's birthday will be extra special as 'Pushpa 2' teaser is scheduled to be out on April 8.

On Tuesday, the film's team announced the release date of the teaser and shared a brand-new poster. Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024." The official handle of the film on X, shared the poster and the caption on it read, "He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th."

Director Sukumar, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad reunite after ‘Rangasthalam’

The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.After the National Film Awards list was announced in August 2023.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

