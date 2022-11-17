Pushkar-Gayatri’s ‘Vadhandhi’ to premiere on Prime Video on this date

November 17, 2022 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, an Amazon Original crime thriller series produced by acclaimed filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri will premiere on Prime Video on December 2. The streaming platform announced the same with a first-look poster that features SJ Suryah, who is making his streaming debut in the series.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller, the eight-episode series created by Andrew Louis (of Leelai and Kolaigaran fame) takes one into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by debutante, Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours (The title of the series means ‘rumour’). A troubled but determined cop, played by Suryah, finds himself caught in the web of lies but is hell-bent on finding the truth. “The rich and layered tapestry of the small town makes the fable of Velonie even more complex but enigmatic,” added a press release from the streamer.

The show also features an ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat.

“With the audience today becoming more mindful about what they want to watch, we truly believe that it is important to create content that is different, unique, and riveting. Crime as a genre is something that brings out the art of storytelling in its most raw and natural form. With Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, our intent is to completely capture the audiences’ imagination and question societal biases. This story will not only entertain audiences but will also make them ponder, long after the credits roll,” said Pushkar and Gayatri, who produced under the banner Wallwatcher Films

“It was wonderful collaborating with writer-director-creator Andrew Louis, with whom we shared a common vision, to create this enthralling crime thriller. With a very talented star cast, led by a veteran like S.J. Suryah and fresh talent like Sanjana, the series will keep viewers deeply entangled till the very end. We are confident that Vadhandhi will captivate audiences,” they added.

“We continue to super-serve the growing appetite of our audiences with authentic, rooted and diverse stories and are thrilled to bring to them, Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“Following the overwhelming response to Suzhal – The Vortex, we believe that Vadhandhi, our second collaboration with Pushkar and Gayatri, further strengthens our regional content slate. This raw, atmospheric and heartbreakingly gorgeous thriller has been skilfully written and directed by Andrew Louis. The extremely talented star cast has breathed life into this story with their powerful and spellbinding performances, which will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.”