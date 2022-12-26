ADVERTISEMENT

‘Purusha Pretham’: Darshana Rajendran to star in ‘Aavasavyuham’ director’s next

December 26, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

With a script written by Ajith Haridas and Manu Thodupuzha, the film is produced by Mankind Cinemas in association with Symmetry Cinemas and Einstein Media

The Hindu Bureau

Posters of ‘Purusha Pretham’ | Photo Credit: @krishand_/Instagram

Malayalam filmmaker Krishand, who gave the critically-acclaimed Aavasavyuham ( The Arbit Documentation Of An Amphibian Hunt)this year, has announced his next project.

Titled Purusha Pretham - The Male Ghost, the film is headlined by actor Darshana Rajendran, who stars alongside Prasanth Alexander and Jagadish.

Devaki Rajendran, James Eliya, Jolly Chirayath, Sins Shaan, Eika Dev, Sanju Sivaram, Geethi Sangeeta, Pramod Veliyanad, Mala Parvathy, Archana Suresh, Arun Narayanan, Nikhil Fayim, Sudha Sumitra, Pooja Mohanraj, and filmmakers Jio Baby and Manoj Kana, are also part of the cast. Actors Rahul Rajagopal, Sreejith Babu, and Sreenath Babu, who were seen in Aavasavyuham, also play pivotal roles.

The film has a script written by Ajith Haridas and Manu Thodupuzha. Though plot details are under wraps, news reports state that the new film will be a satirical police procedural drama.

Krishand also takes care of the cinematography, while Suhail Bakar serves as the editor and Ajmal Hubullah serves as the music composer.

Purusha Pretham is produced by Mankind Cinemas in association with Symmetry Cinemas and Einstein Media.

