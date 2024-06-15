Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ gets a release date

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Double iSmart will be released in theatres on Independence Day on August 15, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, also backed by the filmmaker and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects, features Telugu actor Ram Pothineni in the lead.

In a post on Instagram, the actor shared the release date of the film, which will come out in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Double iSmart is a sequel to Pothineni and Jagannadh’s 2019 sci-fi action film iSmart Shankar, about an assassin who helps the police when a slain cop’s memories are transferred to his brain.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in Vijay’s Tamil hit Leo, is also part of the cast of Double iSmart. Mani Sharma has composed music for the film.

