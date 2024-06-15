GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ gets a release date

Backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects, ‘Double iSmart’ stars Ram Pothineni in the lead

Published - June 15, 2024 05:07 pm IST

PTI
Ram Pothineni in ‘Double iSmart’.

Ram Pothineni in ‘Double iSmart’. | Photo Credit: Puri Jagannadh/YouTube

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Double iSmart will be released in theatres on Independence Day on August 15, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, also backed by the filmmaker and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects, features Telugu actor Ram Pothineni in the lead.

‘Double iSmart’ teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Ustaad Shankar takes on Sanjay Dutt in this action entertainer

In a post on Instagram, the actor shared the release date of the film, which will come out in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Double iSmart is a sequel to Pothineni and Jagannadh’s 2019 sci-fi action film iSmart Shankar, about an assassin who helps the police when a slain cop’s memories are transferred to his brain.

ALSO READ:Sanjay Dutt boards Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in Vijay’s Tamil hit Leo, is also part of the cast of Double iSmart. Mani Sharma has composed music for the film.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.