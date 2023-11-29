HamberMenu
Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart‘ gets a release date

‘Double iSmart’, backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects, features Telugu actor Ram Pothineni in the lead

November 29, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Double iSmart’.

Poster of ‘Double iSmart’. | Photo Credit: @Carmeerofficial/Twitter

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-India film Double iSmart has got a release date. The film, backed by the filmmaker and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects, features Telugu actor Ram Pothineni in the lead. The film will hit the screens on March 8, 2024.

iSmart Shankar review: Double sim syndrome

In a post on microblogging site X, the banner said the movie will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Double iSmart is a sequel to Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s 2019 action film iSmart Shankar. It was about an assassin who helps the police when a slain cop’s memories are transferred to his brain.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in Vijay's Tamil hit Leo, is also part of the cast of Double iSmart. Mani Sharma has composed music for the film.

