Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Anjani Putra’ set for re-release

April 30, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

After Jackie, another film of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is set for re-release. Anjani Putra, starring Puneeth and Rashmika Mandanna, will re-release on May 10.

The film, released in 2017, was produced by MN Kumar under the banner M N K Movies. Anjani Putra is a remake of Tamil’s Poojai, starring Vishal and directed by Hari.

Jackie, re-released by KRG Studios, turned out to be a success when it hit the screens on March 15. Fans turned out in large numbers to celebrate their favourite star, who passed away in 2021 due to a massive cardiac arrest. Puneeth was 46. In association with Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar of PRK Productions, KRG Studios plans to release one Puneeth film every year to celebrate his birth anniversary.

Anjani Putra also stars Ramya Krishna and P Ravi Shankar. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the while Deepu S Kumar is the editor. The film was a box office success.