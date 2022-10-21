Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on November 1

Considered Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest of five children of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died of cardiac arrest on October 29 last year at the age of 46

Late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar will be posthumously conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award, in front of Vidhana Soudha here on November 1, which also happens to be 'Kannada Rajyotsava', the state's formation day.

The award presentation function will take place on the grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha (the seat of state legislature and secretariat) on November 1 at 5 pm, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, after a meeting with senior ministers, officials and family members of the late actor.

"This award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneeth Rajkumar to the Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture. He is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life," Bommai told reporters.

"He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," he said, adding that after November 1, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru as part of a 10-day programme dedicated to Puneeth.

Eminent personalities, noted literary and film personalities, ministers, legislators and achievers, among others are likely to attend the event.

The Chief Minister had made an announcement to confer the award on the late actor in November last year, at the "Puneetha Namana", an event to pay homage to Puneeth Rajkumar, organised by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), in association with Sandalwood film actors' and technicians' associations.

Puneeth Rajkumar will be the ninth recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade for social service in 2009.

Interestingly, Puneeth's late father Dr Rajkumar is among the first recipients of Karnataka Ratna award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu.

Other recipients of the award are S Nijalingappa (Politics), C N R Rao (Science), Bhimsen Joshi (Music), Shivakumara Swamiji (Social Service), and Dr J Javaregowda (Education & Literature).

Puneeth, popularly known as 'Appu' and 'Power Star' by his fans, made his debut on screen when he was just six-months-old and went on to win a national award as a child artiste for the film 'Bettada Hoovu'. He then re-emerged as a lead actor in 2002 and went on to star in 29 films, delivering some big hits.