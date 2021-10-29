Puneeth Rajkumar: Power star of Kannada cinema passes away

1/13

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021. He was 46-years old. Photo: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Seen here is Puneeth Rajkumar with his parents and actor Amitabh Bachchan. As a child artiste, Puneeth then known as Lohith, won the National Award for his role in Bettada Hoovu. Photo: Special Arrangement

Puneeth Rajkumar was just six months old when he faced the camera in the thriller Premada Kanike. He went on to act in as many as 14 films as a child artiste. Photo: Special Arrangement

Actor Puneet Rajkumar being greeted by his fans during the shooting of a film at Karnatak University campus in Dharwad. Popularly known as ‘Power Star’ and fondly called as ‘Appu’, Puneeth was also a producer. He was considered ‘ahead of his time’ for the films he produced under his home banner Puneeth Raj Kumar Films. Photo: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar with the students of Mathura School for the Blind. The actor has donated his eyes. Photo: GOPINATHAN K

Puneeth is the youngest child of producer-distributor Parvathamma Rajkumar and legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar. Also seen here are his brothers Raghavendra and Shivarajkumar. Puneeth has two sisters Lakshmi and Poornima. Photo: Special Arrangement

Puneeth (centre) with his brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra at the release of a book on their father Dr. Rajkumar 'The Person Behind the Personality', in Bengaluru on June 2, 2012. Both his brothers are also actors. Photo: GOPINATHAN K

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the inauguration of the sixth edition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) Twenty20 Championship at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 01, 2017. He was the brand ambassador of IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

Puneeth with actor Rajnikanth at the 60th birthday celebration of actor Ambareesh at Palace Grounds organised by Kannada Film Industries, in Bengaluru on May 29, 2012. Photo: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Puneeth Rajkumar is married to Ashwini and the couple has two daughters. They are seen here after casting their votes for Lok Sabha election at Poornaprajna High School, Sadashivanagar, in Bengaluru on April 17, 2014. Photo: GOPINATHAN K

Puneeth Rajkumar during the 2nd International Yoga Day at Akshar Power Yoga Academy, in Bengaluru. Photo: The Hindu

Raghavendra, Nagamma (sister of actor Rajkumar), Parvathamma Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth releasing a book on Dr. Rajkumar in Bengaluru on June 2, 2012. Photo: GOPINATHAN K