‘Pulimada’ trailer: Joju George’s film promises to be a thriller

Malayalam film ‘Pulimada’, starring Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh, is directed by AK Sajan

October 16, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Joju George in ‘Pulimada’

Joju George in ‘Pulimada’ | Photo Credit: Appu Pathu Pappu Production House/YouTube

The trailer of Pulimada, starring Joju George, is out. The film is directed by AK Sajan, and Tamil actor Aishwarya Rajesh playing an important role in it.

The Malayalam film will hit the screens on October 26. In the trailer, Joju George is introduced as Ummachan, the son of Parunthumpara Ittoop. He is set to get married, but some revelations from police officers threaten his plans.

Joju’s character seems to be worried about having a mental illness which his mother suffered from. The film gives a hint of a psychological thriller with a mix of suspense and emotional drama.

Other prominent members of the film’s cast are Chemban Vinod, Lijo Mol, Jaffer Idukki, and Johny Antony. Ishaan Dev has composed the music for the film while Venu is the cinematographer. Rajesh Damodaran and Sijo Vadakkan have produced the film under the banners Appu Pathu Pappu Production House, Ink Lab Cinemas and Land cinemas.

