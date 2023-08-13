ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pulimada’: First look of Joju George, Aishwarya Rajesh’s film out

August 13, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Directed by AK Sajan, the film also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Lijomol Jose, and Balachandra Menon among others

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Pulimada’ | Photo Credit: @aishu_dil/Twitter

The first look of Pulimada, the upcoming Malayalam movie starring Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh, was released by the makers on Saturday.

The first look poster features the two leads in Christian wedding attire while ‘Scent of a woman’ is written as the tagline. Directed by AK Sajan, the film is billed as a thriller.

Chemban Vinod Jose plays a pivotal role in the film that also features Lijomol Jose, Balachandra Menon, Johnny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Krishna Prabha, Jeo Baby, and Sona Nair among others.

Pulimada has cinematography by Venu, background scores by Anil Johnson, and songs by Ishaan Dev. Apart from writing and directing, Sajan also serves as the editor.

Pulimada is bankrolled by Einstein Zack Paul and Rajesh Damodaran under their Lant Cinemas and Einstein Media banners

