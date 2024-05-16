‘PT Sir’ trailer: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is a Physical Training teacher forced to fight back

The trailer of PT Sir, an upcoming Tamil action entertainer starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead, was unveiled by the makers today. Starring Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead, the film is directed by Karthik Venugopalan, who previously helmed 2019’s Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

The trailer video shows Adhi as a happy Physical Training teacher at a school who is in love with a fellow teacher (played by Kashmira). Things take a turn when Anikha Surendran’s character and several other young women suffer a heart-shattering ordeal, and Adhi is now forced to take on some very evil men in his fight for justice. The trailer promises a

The cast of PT Sir also features B Thyagarajan, Pandiarajan, Munishkanth, Pattimandram Raja, Devadarsini and Abi Nakshathra in pivotal roles. Actors Prabhu and K Bhagyaraj appear in cameo roles.

With music scored by the musical duo Hiphop Tamizha, PT Sir has cinematography by Madhesh Manickam and editing by Prasanna GK. The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his Vels Film International Ltd banner.

