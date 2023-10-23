ADVERTISEMENT

PS Vinothraj’s ‘Koozhangal’ to premiere on Sony LIV on October 27

October 23, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, the film was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Streaming announcement posters of ‘Koozhangal’ | Photo Credit: Sony LIV

After almost two years since it bagged all the laurels in the festival circuit, the much-acclaimed indie drama Koozhangal(Pebbles), directed by PS Vinothraj will make its digital debut on Sony LIV on October 27.

Presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, the film was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2022. Notably, it also won the prestigious Tiger Award, the top honour at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021.

The poignant film, featuring Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in the lead roles, follows the journey of an alcoholic father Ganapathy and his son Velu who are on their way to bring back their wife-mother, who has left the home.

“When an alcoholic father drags his innocent son out of school on a quest to bring back his estranged wife, they face a chaotic village and scorching sun, forcing them to confront their inner spirits. But as they walk the path of self-discovery, will they find the courage to heal their broken family and overcome the odds?” reads the plot description from the makers.

Meanwhile, Vinothraj is currently making his next film, Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions banner, the film is currently in its post-production stage.

