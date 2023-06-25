ADVERTISEMENT

‘Project K’: Kamal Haasan on board Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s film

June 25, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

‘Project K’ also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani

PTI

Kamal Haasan, and the casting announcement poster for ‘Project K’ | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu and @VyjayanthiFilms/Twitter

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has boarded Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi movie Project K, the makers said on Sunday.

Headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the upcoming big-budget film is produced by C Aswani Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Haasan's casting announcement on its official Twitter page.

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Dutt is backing the project in the 50th year of the production house's inception.

The movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

