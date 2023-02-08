ADVERTISEMENT

Production complete on 'The Vaccine War'

February 08, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Mumbai

‘The Vaccine War’ is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese

PTI

Picture shared by Anupam Kher from the sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ | Photo Credit: @AnupamPKher/Twitter

Shooting on filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s next directorial The Vaccine War is complete, the makers said Wednesday.

The feature project is produced by Agnihotri’s actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal via his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

“The Vaccine War is unlike any other film that we have ever done under ‘I Am Buddha’ productions. Science thriller is a very new genre and it’s a very difficult genre but we decided to accept the challenge. I think 100℅ marks should go to Vivek for accepting this challenge of writing and directing this film...” "So just waiting with bated breath for the cinema to hit the screens. Accepting new challenges has always been the motto of 'I Am Buddha' productions and I think with The Vaccine War we have just set very new standards for ourselves. Sometimes it's a little scary but it's also extremely satisfying," Joshi, who also stars in the film, said in a statement.

Nana Patekar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, and Yagya Turlapathi also round out the cast of "The Vaccine War".

The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.

