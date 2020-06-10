Movies

Production begins on ‘Spider-Man: Spider-Verse 2’

A still from ‘SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE’

A still from ‘SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE’   | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

The sequel to the hit animated film has a release date of October 2022

Production on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel has officially begun, the film’s lead animator Nick Kondo confirmed.

The second part of the animated movie, a critical and commercial success for Sony, will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, while the script is by David Callaham of “The Expendables” fame.

The film’s release date, earlier in April 2022, has now been shifted to October, 2022.

Kondo announced production on the animated sequel began from Monday by sharing a flashy GIF of Miles Morales’ (voiced by Shameik Moore), Spider-Man logo. He captioned the photo with First day on the job!“.

Co-producer Phil Lord retweeted Kondo’s announcement, captioning his tweet with a Welcome home.

The 2018 animated feature was set in a shared multiverse called Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where Morales, an Afro-Latino teenager, becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from super villain Kingpin.

