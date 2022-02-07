Producers set up ICC to address sexual harassment on sets of Malyalam movie ‘1744 White Alto’

Poster of Malyalam movie '1744 White Alto'. Photo: Special Arrangement

The code of conduct, issued by Kabini films, the producers of the movie, lists out acts which could be considered as sexual harassment

In what could arguably be a first in Malayalam cinema sets, a production company has constituted an internal complaints committee to address complaints of sexual harassment at workplace, if any. The producers of Senna Hegde’s upcoming film ‘1744 White Alto’ formed a four member committee ahead of its shooting, which has begun now in Kanhangad in Kasaragod district.

The initiative comes at a time when the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has been pressing for the constitution of internal complaints committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act) 2013 in film production sets.

The code of conduct, issued by Kabini films, the producers of the film, to the cast and crew lists out acts which could be considered as sexual harassment.

“Subjecting anyone to an unwelcoming sexually determined behaviour (whether directly or by implication), by physical contact and advances, a demand for sexual favours or making sexually coloured remarks, showing pornography or any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature. Presence or occurrence of circumstance of implied or explicit promise of preferential treatment in employment or threat of detrimental treatment in implement or threat about present or future employment or interference with work or creating an intimidating or offensive or hostile work environment or humiliating treatment likely to affect the employee’s health or safety could be considered as sexual harassment,” according to the code of conduct.

According to Sreejith Nair, one of the producers of the film, it is a continuation of the best practices that the producers who have been part of the IT industry have noticed over the years.

“Such internal mechanisms to address sexual harassment complaints has been a part of all these workplaces we have been part of. Our executive producer Ambili, one of the members of the committee, spent some time with each cast member to explain the purpose of the committee and how they can make use of it. We are not sure if we are the first production house to do this in Malayalam, but this is definitely something which is needed,” he says.

He is producing the film with Vinod Divakar and Mrinal Mukundan. Director Senna Hegde had debuted with ‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’, which won the Second Best film award at the State Film Awards 2021.

The WCC had in 2018 petitioned the Kerala High Court against the lack of redressal mechanisms. Recently, the Kerala Women’s Commission also impleaded in the case, stating that the Government should ensure that an internal complaints committee per the Vishaka guidelines as well as the POSH Act, 2013, is set up by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in all film sets.

The Producers’ Guild of India has taken steps to ensure that film shootings are being held in compliance with the POSH Act, after the Women’s Commission took a strong stand in Maharashtra a couple of years back. The producers of ‘1744 White Alto’ also referred to the Guild’s handbook to structure their policy.

The Guild’s directives are now being followed in film sets in Mumbai. With a start now being made in the Malayalam industry, more film sets here are also expected to follow suit.