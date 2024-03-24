Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

Social media has been abuzz with reports of actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sai Pallavi and Shruti Haasan joining Yash in his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. On Saturday, the makers of the film issued a statement requesting everyone to refrain from speculation.
"There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. We truly appreciate the excitement around Toxic, but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation. The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements," the makers said in a statement.