Producers Guild Awards nominations: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ advance

January 13, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” will face off at yet another awards ceremony this season, this time at the Producers Guild Awards where they are among the 10 films nominated for the top prize.

The Producers Guild of America announced its nominations for the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award, its equivalent of best picture prize. Nominees overlapped with the five Directors Guild choices announced earlier this week, including “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Holdovers” and “Poor Things.” The five additional films were “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Maestro” and “Past Lives” and “The Zone of Interest.”

The award has proven to be perhaps the best indicator for what will win the top honor at the Oscars. In the past five years, four PGA winners have gone on to collect best picture at the Academy Awards, with the exception of 2020 in which the PGA honored “1917” and the Oscar went to “Parasite.” Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 23.

The five films nominated for best animated motion picture include: “The Boy and the Heron,” “Elemental,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

The guild also recognizes television, where drama nominees are “The Crown,” “The Diplomat,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show” and “Succession.” Comedy contenders include “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Jury Duty,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

The PGA previously announced nominations for documentation including the AP and Frontline collaboration “20 Days in Mariupol.”

Winners will be announced at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.

“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are the lead nominees at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24, as they were for the recent Golden Globes.

