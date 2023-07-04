ADVERTISEMENT

PRK Productions’ next ‘Aachar & Co’ gets a release date

July 04, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

‘Aachar & Co’, set in Bengaluru of the 1960s, is written and directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy

The Hindu Bureau

The cast of ‘Aachar & Co’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The release date of Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions’ next project is out. Titled Aachar & Co, the film is written and directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy. She is also playing the lead in the film. It is set to hit the screens on July 28.

Aachar & Co is set in the Bengaluru of 1960s. The film is about a family that tries to embrace modernity even as it attempts to hold on to its roots. Bindhumalini has composed the music while Dannilla Correya is the creative producer. Inchara Suresh is the costume designer while Abhimanyu Sadanandan is the cinematographer.

Aachar & Co stars Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, Harshal Kaushik, Jagadeesh Sukumar, Anirudh Acharya along with seasoned actors Sudha Belawadi and Ashok. PRK Productions’ last film was D Satya Prakash’s Man of the Match.

