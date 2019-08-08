Priyanka Upendra prepares for TV serial Nanu Nanna Kanasu

We all remember Hum Log, the popular soap opera from the 80s. While characters such as Ram, Lallo, Chutki or Badki, were fascinating, the narrator played by the legendary actor Ashok Kumar, is forever etched in our collective memory. Priyanka Upendra is in an almost-similar avatar in the mega serial Nanu Nanna Kanasu.

The series, which is being aired from August 5, will see Priyanka as anchor, narrator and ambassador for the show. Priyanka says she loved the story and is thrilled to be a part of this series.

“You will not see me just introducing the characters, but also as a brand ambassador for the story. Nanu Nanna Kanasu has a nice story. It is about the relationship between a girl and her father. I found it beautiful and inspiring. Also the fact that I did not have to commit very long hours to it was a added plus. I might do a cameo in a few episodes,” says Priyanka over the phone before boarding a flight to Singapore for a film promotion.

Same difference

“Television is huge today. I did a reality show, Super Star of Karnataka, which was quite popular in 2000. I think that almost everybody is on TV today. The quality of the shows and their reach has grown by leaps and bounds. Some TV actors are as popular as film stars and I don’t see much of a difference between cinema and TV in terms of execution or budget. You get to connect with the audience and the output is faster on television.”

Priyanka is all praise for Udaya TV. “It has been around for a long time, goes all around the world and it feels nice to be associated with them.”

Difficult journey

Nanu Nanna Kanasu is about Anu, who goes on a difficult journey to fulfil her father’s dreams. Anu wants to become a doctor like her father. She is academically brilliant. Her life takes a drastic turn, when a lie, a betrayal and fate conspire against her.

Shrutha plays Anu, while Rajesh Nataranga plays her father. Nishita Gowda, Vishalraghu, Aaratikulkarni, Harish, Skanda and Amith are also part of the show.

Produced by Mumbai production house, Shashi Sumeet Group, the show is directed by B Kumar. Shreedhar Sambhram, a noted music director in the world of Kannada cinema has composed the title song.

Nanu Nanna Kanasu airs every day at 8 pm on Udaya TV.