Priyanka Mohan to play a cameo in Dhanush’s next

Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, directed by Dhanush, will have a cameo appearance from Priyanka Mohan. This is Dhanush’s third directorial venture after Pa Paandi and Raayan. The makers released the announcement poster of the film’s first single, Golden Sparrow, featuring Priyanka and other actors in the movie.

Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan play prominent roles in Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. G V Prakash is set to compose music for the film.

The film will be produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films. Dhanush recently starred and directed Raayan, whichwas also his 50th movie. He is working with Sekhar Kammula for Kubera, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Priyanka Mohan acted with Dhanush in Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The actor will next be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead, is directed by Vivek Athreya. Also starring SJ Suryah, the film hits the screens on August 29.