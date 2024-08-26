GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Priyanka Mohan to play a cameo in Dhanush’s next

Titled ‘Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ is Dhanush’s third directorial after ‘Pa Paandi’ and ‘Raayan’

Published - August 26, 2024 05:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Priyanka Mohan in ‘Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’.

Priyanka Mohan in ‘Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’. | Photo Credit: @dhanushkaraja/X

Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, directed by Dhanush, will have a cameo appearance from Priyanka Mohan. This is Dhanush’s third directorial venture after Pa Paandi and Raayan. The makers released the announcement poster of the film’s first single, Golden Sparrow, featuring Priyanka and other actors in the movie.

Watch: Nani on ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: This vigilante film does not project the hero as a saviour

Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan play prominent roles in Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. G V Prakash is set to compose music for the film.

The film will be produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films. Dhanush recently starred and directed Raayan, whichwas also his 50th movie. He is working with Sekhar Kammula for Kubera, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

ALSO READ:‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns

Priyanka Mohan acted with Dhanush in Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The actor will next be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead, is directed by Vivek Athreya. Also starring SJ Suryah, the film hits the screens on August 29.

